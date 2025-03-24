A windy Monday before things warm up

I know we're all tired of the wind, but the good news is that we are getting closer to a few days with lighter winds. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect along the MT-200/US-87 corridor in Judith Basin and Fergus counties, as well as for eastern Glacier, western Toole, and central Pondera counties through 6:00 PM tonight. Winds in these areas could gust up to 60 mph.

Elsewhere, it will be mild and breezy with overcast skies, and daytime highs are going to reach the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. We will be dodging some hit-or-miss rain showers throughout the day. Snow levels are expected to be around 7,000 to 8,000 feet. Aside from strong crosswinds, there will be limited travel impacts today.

The cloudy, showery weather will carry over into Tuesday, but some clearing is anticipated during the evening hours. Daytime highs will again reach the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s, with much lighter winds. A breeze of 10 to 20 mph will continue along the Rocky Mountain Front, with winds of 5 to 15 mph elsewhere.

An unusually strong ridge of high pressure for March is set to build into Montana on Wednesday and Thursday, spiking temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Record highs may be challenged across central and eastern Montana. On Thursday, barring potential cloud cover, some areas in eastern Montana could reach 80°! This warm up will be accompanied by plentiful sunshine and lighter winds.

A cold front pushes into the state Thursday evening, bringing the next chance of showers. A cooler airmass will settle in behind the front, along with continued shower chances and mountain snow for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will fall closer to average for this time of year, settling into the low to mid 50s.

