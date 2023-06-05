Above average temperatures and afternoon showers expected for the week ahead.

A flood warning is in effect now until Friday morning for the Milk River around Glasgow. Minor flooding is occurring.

Partly sunny skies starting out on this Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into central and north central Montana this evening. Temperatures are above average for this time of year with our highs ranging from upper 70s to low 90s.

Chance of showers before noon on Tuesday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Increased cloud cover as we head into the evening hours on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s in most locations.

Headed into the tail end of our work week, chance of showers and storms mainly in the PM hours. Highs in the 70s for most locations. Wind picks up on Thursday with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday and the weekend will bring possible showers and thunderstorms, highs in the 70s, and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.