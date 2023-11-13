Above-average temperatures and dry conditions ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend began on a windy note with breezes up to 60 mph in some places along the Rocky Mountain Front. Sunday got a bit of a break from the winds during the evening with winds up to 5 to 10 mph. As an upper-level ridge began to build into the area today, we will start to see those temperatures slightly increasing to be even more above-average for this time of year. Today, the highs were in the 50’s but tomorrow, expect the temperatures to go up into the 60’s for most places in the region.

Dry and quiet weather looks to grace the first half of the week, with most of the precipitation remaining in the Western portion of the state by Kalispell and higher mountain snow in Glacier National Park. Other than that for Central Montana, most of the area will remain dry. Starting Tuesday, the upper level ridge will begin to flatten, promoting windier conditions to the forecast. Expect chances for precipitation to return starting on Wednesday and continuing into the weekend with those 50-degree highs remaining in place.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 50’s and lows in 30’s.