Above average temperatures and increasing cloud cover today

Happy Tuesday!

I hope everyone enjoyed Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa today. The weather over the next week is going to be pretty quiet as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

For today clouds will increase with isolated rain and snow showers around as a storm system moves into western Montana from the pacific northwest. This precipitation will generally be during the afternoon and evening and especially in the mountains. Patchy morning fog is also possible in the valleys in central and southwestern Montana. Gusty winds will be along the Rocky Mountain Front today with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. Conditions will be breezy in central Montana around the Great Falls areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures highs today will be above average ranging in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy around Helena and mainly sunny in north-central Montana. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations and a slight breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. Thursday clouds decrease, and conditions remain mainly dry. Temperatures warm up a little with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Winds will stay a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday through this weekend skies will be mostly sunny, conditions will be mainly dry, and temperatures will be above average with highs in the 40s and upper 30s. Breezy conditions will be around as well on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Monday and New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s and winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.