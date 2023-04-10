Above-average temperatures and windy conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend began on a high and warm note. ^0 degree weather was the average for most of North Central Montana, bringing in above-average temperatures for this time of year. March was full of below-average temperatures and cold fronts so, the warmth is a welcome change, especially for the Easter Holiday weekend. High pressure will build across the area through Monday for drier conditions, though gusty winds will persist through Tuesday for much of north-central Montana with strong winds likely tonight along the northern Rocky Mountain Front. Cooler and unsettled conditions are also likely to develop mid to late this week.

There is an upper-level ridge currently making its way through the region is bringing the above normal temperatures and drier conditions to Monday, though beginning Tuesday, an upper-level trough will begin to bring cooler temperatures and precipitation back into the region. A strong southwesterly jet stream will also make an appearance beginning on Monday night. While on the warm side of the jet streak Monday into Tuesday, very warm maximum and minimum temperatures can be expected along with breezy to windy conditions. As the jet axis slides east in tandem with a passing cold front Tuesday, temperatures will fall to below normal with rounds of mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations for the Wednesday-Friday time period.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for the Northern Rocky Mountain front and portions of Central and Southern Montana. Southwestern winds, 25-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. It will be in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening and has the potential to move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages.

MTN News

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. 8 – 13 mph wind with gusts that could reach 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the 70’s. SW wind 6 – 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60’s. Breezy 23 mph winds with gusts up to 33 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely. High’s near 49 with 8 – 13 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Parly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

MTN News