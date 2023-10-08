Above average temperatures continue for North Central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was a calm Sunday as upper-level ridging keeps things calm in the state. Highs stayed in the low to upper 70’s along with sunny skies, dry conditions, and calmer winds. Much above average temperatures will stick around Monday before a Pacific front begins a cool down beginning Tuesday. Further west, the upper-level disturbance is shifting eastward, slowly eroding the ridge overhead through Monday night. This will result in clear skies and much above average temperatures with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm across western portions of North Central Montana late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

With chances for precipitation returning Tuesday through Thursday the upper-level disturbance will continue shifting eastward through the middle of next week, bringing cooler temperatures and opportunities for precipitation across the region mid-week. High elevation snow in the mountains is also possible as low as 6000 feet.

There’s a high possibility for the upper disturbance to shift eastward away from the region late week into next weekend, with weak upper ridging building in its wake. The result would be a return to drier conditions, though forecast highs only climb back to around normal for this time of the year into the 60’s with potentially sunny skies.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30’s to 40’s. Winds speeds sustaining around calm to 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY/INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S DAY): Sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70’s to 80’s and lows in the upper 40’s. Winds speeds around 5 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY Rain likely. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s to 70’s. Winds around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Winds around 5 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in upper 50’s to 60’s and lows in 30’s.

