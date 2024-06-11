Above average temperatures in store for region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another warm day is expected throughout the region again with temperatures up in the upper 70’s and 80’s, with lows in the 50’s yet again. While mostly cloudy skies might be in store for the morning, clearing skies are on the way with mostly sunny conditions across most of the area. Dry and breezy conditions are also expected for much of today while shortwave ridging passes through the region. A Pacific cold front will cross the Continental Divide late in the afternoon and may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms as it quickly races eastward during the evening hours, though dry conditions will dominate.

Gusty winds continue to hang strong. While the breeze calmed down through last night, a strong westerly flow aloft associated with a trough moving through Southern Canada will increase surface winds along the Rocky Mountain Front. Widespread winds start off the day before confining more along the Rocky Mountain Front with up to 50 mph winds possible. Winds become more widespread again for Wednesday before becoming light for the latter half of the week.

Another brief period of transient ridging aloft will bring calmer winds and continued dry conditions for Thursday and much of Friday before another Pacific trough brings unsettled conditions this weekend. The first opportunity for precipitation comes later Friday into Saturday when southwesterly flow and a cold frontal passage encourage a period of shower and thunderstorm development. Breezy to windy conditions and cooling temperatures are then expected for the remainder of the weekend with another chance for scattered showers next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear and breezy. Highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then clear and breezy. Highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in 60’s.

