Above average temperatures in the 70s today

Happy Wednesday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of evening rain showers is southwestern Montana. A few rain showers are then possible overnight in central Montana. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Breezy conditions will be along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph today. Elsewhere that wind will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers around. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Conditions will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere wind speeds will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, especially in central Montana and between the Divide and I-15 in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 60s; the warmest temperatures will be in northeastern Montana. Conditions will also be a bit breezy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday will have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains, and some scattered rain showers around Helena, especially during the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Conditions will be breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Monday wind speeds will be gusty between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered rain showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s and conditions will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph.