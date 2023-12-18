Above average temperatures in the forecast this week

Happy Monday!

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until 11pm on Monday for portions of western Montana. Pollutants get trapped under high pressure and lead to deteriorating air quality.

An upper-level ridge is still in control of our weather bringing above average temperatures to the area as well as dry conditions. This weather pattern will continue through this work week. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A bit breezy in central Montana around Great Falls and along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of upper elevation precipitation, mainly in western Montana. Highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. A bit breezy in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph, gusts possible up to 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and low 50s. A bit breezy in central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph, gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Friday will be sunny with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Sunday temperatures cool to the 30s, but skies remain mostly sunny.