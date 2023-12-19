Above average temperatures this week with unsettled weather in the forecast this weekend

Happy Tuesday!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9am this morning for potions of northwestern MT. Light freezing rain and wet snow is possible up to 1 inch in accumulation.

Today skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated light snow and rain showers around, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains. Temperature highs will be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. A bit of breeze will be around in central Montana, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and in portions of northeastern Montana. Sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations. Winds will pick up in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday & Friday there will be lots of sunshine around, conditions will be dry, and temperatures mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Wind will also be breezy with sustained speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend brings increasing clouds with scattered rain and snow showers around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Decreasing clouds with a chance of morning snow showers is possible on Sunday. There is some uncertainty at this time regarding how much precipitation we will see this weekend, we will keep you updated as we get further into the week. Temperatures however will be cooling down with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and in the 30s on Sunday. A bit breezy on Saturday as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday, Christmas, high pressure is going to be in control of our weather so skies will be mostly sunny, conditions will be dry, and temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.