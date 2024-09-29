Windy and warm, and then a cool-down

An upper-level ridge remained over the region keeping temperatures warm and conditions dry on Saturday, and this will remain through Sunday morning before a surface cold front associated with an upper-level trough from the Pacific Northwest begins to move through the area Sunday afternoon.

Expect windy conditions up to 55 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains. As a result, on Sunday there is a High Wind Watch in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front over to Liberty County from 3 PM to Midnight.

Stormtracker Weather

Also on Sunday, there will be near critical to critical fire weather conditions across North-central and Central Montana. Expect high temperatures to return to the upper 70’s through upper 80’s/90’s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and increasing clouds.

On Monday morning, isolated lower-elevations of North- central, Central, and Southwestern Montana will see frost. Due to the cold front, temperatures across the region will be a few degrees below seasonal averages with chilly 30/40-degree lows.

Upper- level flow increases Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, increasing wind gusts up to 45 mph. Monday through Wednesday will be dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds, then mostly clear. Highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of morning frost. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear and breezy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and partly cloudy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s.