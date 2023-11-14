Above average temperatures with mainly dry conditions today

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5am Wednesday until 5am/9am Thursday for the Glacier National Park area. 1 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 5 to 10+ inches of snow accumulation is expected at/above mountain pass level.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning with decreasing clouds during the day. A few isolated rain and snow showers are possible in and around the Helena viewing area, but most locations across the state are going to remain dry. Cooler temperatures than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy in some areas, especially along the Rocky Mountain front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and snow is likely throughout the day in the Rockies. East of the Rockies, precipitation develops, generally during the afternoon and evening hours across the state. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is going to start out as rain, but will eventually transition over to snow. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy in some areas again with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday will end up being mostly sunny with decreasing clouds and a few isolated snow showers during the morning in central Montana. Temperatures cool down with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions in some locations with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Friday will be mainly sunny, breezy, and mild. High temperatures will be in the 50s and upper 40s with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Starting the weekend off on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild temperature highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Also, breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow, generally during the afternoon/evening. Windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Next Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow, generally during the morning. Colder with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Also, breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.