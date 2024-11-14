Above-average temps and windy before widespread precipitation

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Expect another day of cooler and above average temperatures in the upper 40’s and 50’s with decreasing clouds. Mostly clear skies will be around tonight with low temperatures in the 20’s. Upper-level troughing moves into the area today, bringing in widespread, gusty winds, up to 40/50 mph. The winds will decrease through tonight. Chances of mountain snow will be around, with the heaviest snow accumulations in Glacier National Park with no winter impacts at this time. Other precipitation is possible in western portions of the state.

An upper-level trough and low move into the region on Friday, promoting cooler temperatures in the 40’s for most areas, mostly cloudy skies, lighter winds, and widespread precipitation. Many places in SW, Central, and North Central Montana have chances of seeing rain and snow mixes. Snow accumulation will remain mostly in higher elevations and if any lower elevations do see snow, it will be on the lighter side. Wind speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph, lighter than today but will pick up through the evening periods and continue into Saturday.

Through the weekend, periods of precipitating will linger mainly through the morning on Saturday. Sunnier skies make a reappearance along with temperatures returning to the upper 40’s and 50’s. Winds pick up again through the weekend with wind gusts up to 40/50 mph Saturday and Sunday. Another round of precipitating will be possible Sunday night and into early next week.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds, mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s. Windy, gusts up to 40 mph. Mainly mountain snow.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of rain, snow, and mix. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow (mostly in the morning). Decreasing clouds then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chance of rain and snow (mostly in the evening). Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Windy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s.