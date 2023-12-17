Above-average temps continue with wind gusts up to 50 mph

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another day of above average temperatures to the forecast and today, the high’s reached into the mid to upper 40’s and 50’s across North Central Montana. Dry conditions continue on with little to no precipitation for the rest of this weekend through Tuesday. As we are under a surface high pressure system, skies remain mostly clear with the exception of areas of western central Montana along the Dutton to Lewistown line earlier in the afternoon. Cloud coverage increases towards the evening with mostly cloudy skies to start off the night and eventually clearing for mostly sunny skies tomorrow. With a lack of cloud cover tonight, temperatures are likely to cool down with lows in the mid to upper 20’s/30’s. Tomorrow, expect a cooler day with highs in the upper 30’s/40’s.

Windy conditions were observed throughout the day today, gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph from along the Rocky Mountain Front down to Northern Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus county. Temperatures return to above normal for Monday through the rest of this week with highs in the 40s and 50s. For Tuesday into Wednesday, as an upper level disturbance moves across western Montana, chances for some very light mountain snow to the most highest elevations of the Northern Rocky Mountain Front are possible. Otherwise, the region is going to continue to be in a dry period through next Friday. Relative humidity values significantly improve during overnight periods and winds are not forecasted to be gusty/strong this week across North Central Montana, so there are no fire weather concerns at this forecast time.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20’s/30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 50’s.

