Above normal temperatures and calm conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It’s beginning to look a lot like fall in Montana as the trees begin to change color and the temperatures begin to cool down. This weekends conditions have made that seasonal transition much more enjoyable with temperatures in the 70’s to 80’s and sunny skies throughout. Today, there was mild weather with highs in the mid 70’s for Great Falls and low 70’s for Helena. The beautiful sunny and clear skies received today will continue through Monday with calm winds to boot.

An upper-level ridge hanging over the Northern Rockies is to thank for this weekends calm weather flashing above-normal temperatures throughout the state. Following that ridge is an upper-level trough currently sitting off over the Pacific that will begin to make it’s way into the state around Tuesday. Expect cooler and wetter conditions through the middle of the next work week with increasing surface winds up to 40 mph at times. There will be periods of rain showers and additional mountain snow.

The daily highs will cool down into the 50's and 60's starting on Tuesday with cloudy skies following. While the sun is looking to be out next weekend, those daily highs are likely to stay in the cooler 60's as we wind down into cooler autumn temperatures.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30’s to 40’s. Winds speeds sustaining around 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny then clear with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds speeds sustaining around 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY/INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S DAY): Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s to 80’s. Winds speeds around 5 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

TUESDAY Rain likely. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s to 70’s. Winds around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Winds around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s.

