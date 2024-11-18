Accumulating snow chances and windy conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Cooler temperatures look to stick around, falling into the 40’s today. Expect increasing clouds through the overnight hours and lows in the 30’s. Tonight, there will be strong winds across the Rocky Mountain Front up to 50 mph that will continue into Monday. The Rocky Mountain Front can also expect snow accumulation.

This afternoon and evening due to a strong surface pressure gradient there will be strong winds and wind gusts across North-central and Central Montana with the strongest winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and Adjacent Plains and the Highway 200 Corridor. A High Wind Warning was in effect for those areas and Choteau County that ended around 5 pm. Wind gusts will be widespread, around 40 to 50 mph tonight through Monday.

A cold front associated with an upper-level trough will move through tonight, bringing snow to Southwestern Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front from now through the day on Monday. Most heavy snow will be situated over the Madison and Gallatin ranges up to Northern Gallatin County resulting in a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southwestern Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11 AM on Monday for the Northern and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. 2 to 5 inches are expected at ridge tops.

The upper-level trough will also bring colder temperatures (seasonal averages to slightly below seasonal averages) across most of the region next week. Thursday through Saturday, expect more precipitation chances to North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. Snow will be possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow and rain. Especially across the Rocky Mountain Front and SW MT. Increasing clouds with lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in teens/20’s. Breezy, gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s and 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows in teens/20’s.

