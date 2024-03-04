Active weather and cold temperatures to start off the week

Happy Monday!

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 11am this morning for portions of the Hi-line.

An upper-level trough is in control of our weather bringing cooler temperatures and chances of snow. Today skies will start out sunny then eventually the clouds will increase from west to east accompanied by scattered snow showers. Accumulation totals will be light, less than half an inch is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper teens, 20s and low 30s with a light breeze around.

Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers around in southwestern Montana. Central and north-central Montana may see a stray shower or two as well. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny as an upper-level ridge takes over Montana’s weather. Temperature highs will range from the 20s to the upper 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze around. Temperatures range from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

Friday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.