Active weather continues today through this weekend

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 6pm Thursday; for western Montana until 12pm Friday; for north-central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front from 6pm Thursday until 6am Saturday; and for Blaine County until 6am Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 6am Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect Saturday morning until Sunday night for Central and North-Central Montana, and for the Rocky Mountain Front; a watch is also in effect for northeastern Montana from noon Saturday until Sunday night.

Today there will be areas of snow around in north-central Montana. Around Helena there will be rain and snow showers, generally during the morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s in north-central Montana, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s around Helena. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Friday snow is likely with some rain mixing in, in central Montana. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. This weekend snow accumulation is likely, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. This snow may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be cold with highs ranging from the mid-teens to the low 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around Helena and some scattered snow showers around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. The temperatures are going to warm back up over these two days with highs ranging from the mid-teens to the upper 30s on Monday and the low 20s to the mid 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. High temperatures will range from the 20s to the 40s.