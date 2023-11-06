Active weather for the start of this week

Happy Monday!

We are starting this week with some active weather. Two disturbances are in the forecast, the first starting this afternoon and lasting through this evening. Precipitation in the form of rain will start in southwest Montana and move northeasterly across our state throughout the day before entering Canada by Tuesday morning. Mountain snow is also expected in portions of western Montana. Temperature highs today will range in the upper 40s and 50s. Windy conditions pick up this evening into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly sunny for the first half of the day. Increasing clouds are expected as the second disturbance works its way into our area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Rain and snow are expected with this second wave of precipitation. Windy/gusty conditions can also be expected Tuesday across the state. Sustained wind speeds will be between 25 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to and above 40 mph. Temperature highs tomorrow will be like today ranging in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will have a chance of precipitation before 11 am that will soon taper off. Conditions will then turn with partly to mostly sunny skies. Breezy conditions will remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 30 mph. Temperature highs will range in the 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Breezy conditions stick around in eastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph, gusts possible up to 30 mph. Temperature highs will range in the 40s. Friday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. This weekend will have mostly sunny skies with temperature highs in the 40s and 50s.