Active weather impacts Montana the first half of this week

Happy Monday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 12 pm Tuesday until 12am Thursday for the Little Belt, Highwood, Big Belt, Bridger, Castle, Snowy, and Judith Mountains as well as east Glacier National Park Area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana until 12pm Monday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of central, north-central, and northeastern Montana from 9am/12pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday/12pm Wednesday.

Monday starts the week with cloudy skies and scattered widespread rain showers in the eastern half of Montana. There will also be mountain snow and rain showers around, especially in locations west of I-15. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, gusts are possible up to 65 mph.

Tuesday skies will be cloudy with widespread rain and mountain snow/rain showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures cool down with highs in the 40s and upper 30s. Windy conditions will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with widespread rain showers. High temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Strong winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Breezy conditions in northeast Montana with gusts possible up to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the 60s, and breezy in northeastern Montana. Wind gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Weekend: Sunny skies with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Breezy conditions on Saturday in northeastern Montana.