Active weather impacts north-central Montana today

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-Line from Hill County to the North Dakota boarder until 6pm Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 6am Thursday until 6am Saturday.

Today skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around in central Montana. There will be scattered snow showers and overcast skies along the Hi-Line, especially central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the mid 60s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. The warmest temperatures will be around the Helena area. It will also be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday there will be areas of snow and possibly a little rain around in north-central Montana. Around Helena there will be rain and snow showers, generally during the morning, with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will again have a wide range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s in north-central Montana, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s around Helena. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Friday snow is likely with some rain mixing in, in central Montana. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. This weekend snow accumulation is likely, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. This snow may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be cold with highs ranging from the mid-teens to the low 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers around Helena. There will also be some scattered snow showers in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Tuesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around Helena and isolated snow showers in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s.