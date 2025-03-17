Active weather system continues

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperature-wise, it was a mild/cool day for the state. High temperatures were slightly warmer than yesterday, reaching in the 40’s for northern areas and in the 50’s for most central locations. Skies were mixed, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with continued active weather. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the 20’s and the 30’s, mostly cloudy skies, and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow on Monday, expect similar temperatures back in the 40's and 50's for the region. An active weather pattern continues across the Northern Rockies through the week as a series of upper-level systems push through the area. One of these systems is currently overhead, bringing wind to most of the state. While winds remain widespread, the strongest winds will occur in Southwest Montana prompting High Wind Advisories South if the I-90 corridor.

Moisture continues to work in the area, though generally focused on the higher terrain, particularly in the Rocky Mountain Front, the Little Belts, and SW MT through early Tuesday. Travel along Marias and Rogers Pass will be difficult at times since the highest and most impactful snow amounts will be expected above pass level. Travel impact concerns include blowing snow and reduced visibility prompting Winter Weather Advisories (purple) that will remain in effect until midnight tonight or afternoon tomorrow on Monday.

Upper-level ridging will briefly build in for midweek, but our parade of storms returns later this week with multiple chances for more active weather.

