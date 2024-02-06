Active weather today brings rain and snow showers

Happy Tuesday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11am for portions of central, north-central, and northeastern Montana.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect 5am Wednesday until 11pm Thursday for central and north-central Montana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 4am Tuesday until noon Wednesday for portions of northeastern Montana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 5am/11am Wednesday until 11pm Thursday for central, north-central, and southwestern Montana.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog around during the morning. Some scattered rain and snow showers will be around today, mainly around the Helena area. There will also be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. Temperatures highs will be ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday there will be areas of light to moderate snow around. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast. A coating to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations over both days. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Friday there will be scattered areas of snow around with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers around. Temperature highs will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be a bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.