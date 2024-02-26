Active weather today starts as rain and transitions to snow

Happy Monday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 11am Monday; for southern Montana 12pm/5pm Monday until 5pm Tuesday; for western Montana until 8am/11am/2pm Monday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for central Montana until 5pm/11pm Monday; for southern Montana from 3pm/5pm Monday until 12pm/5pm Tuesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-line from 5pm/8pm Monday until 11am Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central Montana until 5pm Monday; for southern Montana until 9am/5pm Monday; for western Montana until 11am/2pm Monday.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of precipitation around. Precipitation will start out as rain but will switch-over to snow. Snow squalls are also possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s, 30s and low to mid 40s, with falling temperatures throughout the day. Conditions will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. Temperatures will be cold this evening as a cold front enters Montana. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow, generally during the morning. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the teens and 20s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Wind speeds will be gusty to strong, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high temperatures in the 50s, and breezy. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and snow showers are likely, mainly after 11am. Conditions will be breezy and temperatures mild, highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Weekend: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.