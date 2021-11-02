After a chilly start to November, warming up this week

A ridge of high pressure will keep us dry and warm headed into the work week. We will see a steady warmup through Thursday.

As for tonight, expect increasing cloud cover especially the further southwest you are. This will keep our temperatures a bit more mild compared to last night, in the low to mid 20's. On Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the low to mid 50's under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds in Helena and the chance for a stray sprinkle or light shower.

On Wednesday, we will be on either side of 60 degrees with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's. The warmth peaks on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60's. Another system tries to work into western Montana, but once again dissipates as it moves into central Montana. A stray shower in Helena and south is not out of the question late Thursday night.

Returning to more seasonable temperatures this week in the low to mid 50's under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.