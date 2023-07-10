Afternoon rain and strong thunderstorms possible today

Happy Monday!

Mostly sunny skies to start out this morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours today. An isolated risk for severe thunderstorms is in effect. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours and/or hail 1” in size are all possible during these storms. Temperatures will be hot today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-line. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Gusty conditions with sustained wind speeds between 30 and 40 mph.

Wednesday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Warm temperatures with highs in the 80s and upper 70s. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s and upper 70s. Wind gusts on the breezy side between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday through Sunday will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s.