Air quality concerns linger into Monday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A cold front pushes south into north central Montana on Monday afternoon. This will give many areas a break from the dense smoke and poor air quality. However, areas further to the south are still expected to maintain smoky conditions and unhealthy air quality.

There are slight shower chances nearly every evening this week, however the greatest risk is going to be on Thursday for central Montana. The showers will not provide a widespread, soaking rainfall with most locations seeing under a quarter of an inch.

Temperatures remain around seasonal levels throughout the middle to end of the week. However, the long-range computer models diverge next week. The GFS model sends temperatures back above normal into the upper 70s and 80s. Whereas, the Euro model cools temperatures off further into the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, hazy and poor air quality. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Areas north of Great Falls will see decreasing smoke headed throughout the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle or light shower is possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Slight chance of a shower overnight with mostly cloudy skies persisting. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of an evening shower. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers continuing overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Spot shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.