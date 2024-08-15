Air quality takes a hit in parts of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Air quality is rated as "unhealthy" and visibility is reduced in parts of northeastern Montana on Thursday, August 15, 2024, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

That means some people may experience negative health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (link) uses color-coded classifications for air quality:



MAROON : Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

: Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected. PURPLE : Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

: Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone. RED : Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

: Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. ORANGE : Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. YELLOW : Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

: Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. GREEN: Good - air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

There may be some improvement in the smoke this evening and early tonight, but thicker and more dense smoke will return for Friday.

Due to this smoke, there is a DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY in effect for northeastern Montana until 6pm Friday as low visibility and poor air quality is expected.

For the rest of the state, expect hazy skies to continue for the foreseeable future, with the air quality generally in the "moderate" category, but at times it may be "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

