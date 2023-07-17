An active day of weather with dry conditions, sunny skies, and warm temperatures later this week

Happy Monday!

Starting out today there will be partly sunny skies. Expect an active day of weather as an upper-level trough works into our area bringing increased cloud cover this afternoon with widespread precipitation moving from southwest Montana into central Montana. An isolated risk for severe thunderstorms accompanies the rain showers along with gusty winds up to 30 and 40 mph, especially along the Rocky Mountain front. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

As a Pacific front pushes through our area today slightly cooler temperatures will hang around through the middle of the week with temperature highs for Tuesday in the upper 70s and 80s. Tuesday is expected to bring sunny skies, dry conditions, and sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will have mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions with potential for a stray shower or two. Temperature highs will range within the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures will begin to climb toward the second half of the week as an upper-level ridge takes control of our weather. This ridge is looking like it will persist well into next week. Friday is expected to bring sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs in the 80s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected for this upcoming weekend with temperatures in 90s and even hitting the 100s in some locations on Sunday.