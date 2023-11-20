An upper-level ridge brings dry conditions and sunshine to start the week

Happy Monday!

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 5pm this evening. Northwest winds will be between 15 to 30 mph with gusts possible up to 45 mph.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for East Glacier, adjacent foothills, and plains starting Monday evening/Tuesday morning until Tuesday night. Southwest winds will be between 25 and 40 mph with gusts possible up to 70 mph.

Starting this week, Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperature highs will be above average in the 40s and low 50s on Monday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s. Breezy conditions today with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph for central Montana with gusts up to 40 mph possible. For eastern Montana wind speeds increase between 25 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to 45 mph. Tuesday will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow throughout the day. Highest chances of snow will be Wednesday night. Windy conditions will be around as a cold front moves in from Canada; sustained wind speeds will be between 30 and 45 mph in the morning decreasing to 20 and 30 mph in the afternoon. Temperature highs will be ranging in the 40s in most locations.

For our Thanksgiving Thursday snow is likely, mainly before 11am. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, and the temperatures will have dropped into 20s and 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy. Temperature highs will be ranging in the low 30s and sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph.

To start the weekend Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures expected in the upper 20s and 30s with wind gust possible up to 20 mph. Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Temperature highs will be in the upper 20s and 30s.