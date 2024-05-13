Another beautiful day with above average temperatures

Happy Monday!

Today will have mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds throughout the day that will bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to central and north-central Montana. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures cool down to around average in the 60s due to a cold front working its way down from Canada. Hazy conditions are also possible due to the cold front pushing smoke into Montana from the Canadian wildfires. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny with a chance scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs will range in the 60s and low 70s.

Thursday skies will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will range in the 60s and low 70s. Conditions will be breezy with gusts possible up to 30 mph. Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers, breezy, and will have highs in the 60s. This weekend temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with partly sunny skies. Chances of showers are also possible.