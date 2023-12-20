Another day of mild temperatures with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

Happy Wednesday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Conditions will be breezy today along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10-25 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front sustained wind speeds will be between 10-20 mph in central and north-central Montana.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, dry, and temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions continue to be breezy especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Starting Saturday morning clouds start to increase and will eventually reach most cloudy skies. Precipitation will work its way from west to east with scattered areas of snow and rain around, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Cut Bank, Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown areas, as a cold front passes through the state. Temperatures will be colder as a result with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will still be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This Sunday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of morning snow showers. Temperatures will be around seasonable average ranging in the 30s. Christmas will be partly to mostly sunny, mainly dry, and temperatures will also be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry, a bit breezy between 10-20 mph, and a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.