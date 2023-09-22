Another day of overcast skies with periods of rain and mountain snow.

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the mountains in western Montana until 12pm Friday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible above 6500 feet.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Absaroka and Beartooth mountains until 12pm Saturday. 2 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 9000 feet.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6am Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Today will have similar weather conditions to yesterday with overcast skies and several periods of rain showers and mountain rain/snow. Temperature highs today will remain cool the in the 50s and 60s with breezy conditions east of I-15. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph are expected with gusts possible up to 40 mph.

Saturday will have decreasing clouds with some scattered showers around, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially during the morning. Temperature highs will be a bit warmer ranging in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday have weather conditions changing. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with dry conditions as a weak upper-level ridge takes control of our weather. Temperature highs will warm back up Sunday into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s and into the 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms. A breeze will be around, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph with mild temperature highs in the 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Cooler temperature highs in the 60s and low 70s with breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph are in the forecast.

Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with sustained wind speeds on the breezy side between 10 and 20 mph.