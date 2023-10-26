Very cold and more snow across Montana

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of central, southern, and eastern Montana until 6pm Thursday or 12am/6am Friday. 2 to 9 inches of new snow accumulation is expected, with higher amounts possible in the mountains in southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until 6am/12pm Thursday and for portions of central and eastern Montana until 6pm Thursday or 12am/6am Friday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, with higher amounts possible in the mountains in southern Montana.

Today a second disturbance out of the southwest brings widespread snow showers, especially in the morning. Temperature highs remain cold in the upper teens and low 20s. Roads are still snow covered and slippery. Patchy fog this morning will also impact driving conditions, try to give yourself extra time to get to your destination throughout the day.

Friday will have some scattered snow showers before noon, mostly cloudy, and a light wind between 5 and 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. Patchy fog in the morning is also in the forecast. Temperatures gradually start warming up through the weekend and early next week. Saturday will be sunny with the temperature highs in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. A slight wind will be around as well out of the west southwest at 10 mph. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s. Tuesday, sunny highs in the mid to upper 30s. Last, Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.