Another night of widespread frost and freeze through central Montana

Discussion: A deep upper-level trough has provided unseasonably cold temperatures and mountain snow the last several days. The trough begins to recede into Canada Saturday night into Sunday but before that another round of near record cold temperatures is expected overnight Saturday. Sensitive plants will need to be protected through Sunday afternoon when temperatures finally warm into the 40s and 50s.

By Monday night and Tuesday, another trough works in providing the region with another show of rain and mountain snow showers as well as slightly cooler air. Upper level ridging brings near summer-like temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday with many of us topping out in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Unfortunately, the outlook looks cool and wet heading into Memorial Day weekend with another trough bringing the threat of showers and storms.

Saturday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Widespread frost and freeze expected.

Sunday: Frosty start. Sunny to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover for the afternoon and evening. Spotty showers possible overnight. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s. Showers and clouds diminish.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few showers and even a thunderstorm possible overnight.

Friday: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cooling off in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Cooler with showers. Highs in the mid 60s.