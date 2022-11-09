Another round of accumulating snow and then gradual warming for the rest of the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A third and final round of snow develops Wednesday morning. This round has the potential to be the most impactful, with periods of moderate to heavy snow during the late morning and afternoon hours of Wednesday. A band of snow, similar to Tuesday, sets up for locations from Helena to Great Falls and later extending into the Fort Benton and Havre areas. Areas caught under the band may see an additional 6"+ of snow accumulation. Elsewhere, 3-6" of accumulation is anticipated. Travel will remain hazardous through Thursday morning, with snow-packed roads and reduced visibility.

High pressure begins to build in on Thursday and an increasing, downslope wind will help in gradually warming temperatures heading into the weekend. Temperatures will still remain well below normal with fresh snowpack and upper-level northwesterly flow. Temperatures should at least climb to freezing by Saturday. The overall pattern looks to stay chilly and dry heading into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Temperatures climb into the lower 0's as clouds move in. A few snow showers develop late, especially in the Lewistown area.

WEDNESDAY: Snow, heavy at times. The snow gradually tapers during the afternoon. Snow accumulation 3-6". Frigid with highs in the 0's and lower 10's. Subzero wind chills throughout the day. Mostly cloudy and frigid overnight as temperatures falling to -10 to 5.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Chilly start with highs reaching the mid 20s by afternoon. Clear overnight with temperatures falling to -5 to 10 degrees.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny and a bit breezy. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 10s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Additional clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 10s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the upper 0s and lower 10s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.