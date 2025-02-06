Another round of accumulating snow on Friday

Havre has it! This morning the low temperature in Havre plummeted to -27°, which was the lowest temperature in the lower 48. Increasing clouds today ahead of the next round of snow arriving tonight. It is also going to be the warmest day of the work week, with daytime highs in the 0s, 10s and low to mid 20s.

Snow will then begin to develop from south to north in central Montana tonight. There is going to be widespread light to moderate snow around on Friday, generally in locations south of the Hi-Line.

The lowest snow amounts with this disturbance will be along the Hi-Line where most areas will receive less than an inch. In central Montana, including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown, 2-6” of snow is expected, with isolated spots receiving up to 8” of snow. Roads will be slick/snow-covered throughout a lot of the state on Friday, and there will be areas of low visibility as well, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be very cold on Friday as highs are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow around on Sunday, especially during the PM hours. It is also going to be a bit warmer, but still pretty cold this weekend as highs are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s, with Saturday being the warmer day. There is also going to be a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There is then going to be some more scattered light snow around on Monday, especially in the mountains. Isolated snow showers are then possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the mountains. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days. Arctic air also returns next week as highs are going to be back in the 0s and -0s.

