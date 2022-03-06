Another round of light snow showers on Sunday with a brief warm-up Monday

Saturday night: A few flurries or light snow showers around tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the low to mid teens.

Sunday: Scattered, light snow showers. Accumulation generally under a half an inch. Overcast skies. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds decrease after dinnertime as temperatures fall into the mid teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds and snow showers developing after dinner time. High temperatures in the lower 40s. Snow develops overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

Tuesday: Light to moderate snow showers. A general 1-4 inches can be expected, with higher amounts possible for the Little and Big Belts. High temperatures in the mid 20s with temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s by dinner time. Overnight lows -5 to 5 with snow continuing.

Wednesday: Snow tapers off by lunch time. Very chilly. High temperatures 5 to 15 degrees. Wind chills as low as -30 at night with air temperatures falling to -5 to -20.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Very chilly to start. Temperatures climb to either side of 20 degrees. Overnight lows -5 to 5 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 10s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the upper 30s.