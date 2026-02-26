Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another round of powerful winds across Montana

Weather Headlines
MTN News
Weather Headlines
High Wind Warning
KRTV Highs Today
Highs Today
Snow Forecast
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Glasgow 7-day
Another round of powerful winds across Montana- Thursday, February 26
Posted
and last updated
Weather Headlines

Another round of powerful winds is sweeping across Montana this morning. Wind gusts are already clocking in at over 60 mph in Great Falls. The worst of the wind is expected during the afternoon and evening, with peak gusts reaching 50-70 mph, and up to 100 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Travel will be very difficult for high-profile vehicles and those towing trailers. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

Today's Forecast:

Another round of powerful winds across Montana- Thursday, February 26
High Wind Warning
KRTV Highs Today
Highs Today

A cold front moves down from Canada into the Hi-Line on Friday, but will not quite reach Great Falls. Winds will ease behind the front but remain gusty ahead of it on Friday. Temperatures will cool to the 30s on the Hi-Line, while remaining in the 40s and 50s in central Montana and near Helena.

Snow Forecast

The cold front will bring some snow to the Hi-Line and eastern Montana Friday night into Saturday, with scattered snow showers further south across central Montana. The Hi-Line can expect 1-4 inches of snowfall, with less than an inch elsewhere. Saturday will see a brief cooldown, with highs in the 20s on the Hi-Line, 30s in central Montana, and around 50 in Helena.

Sunday will be cool but pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 30s and 40s, marking the start of Meteorological Spring (March 1st). A warmer, drier weather pattern is expected to develop for the first half of next week, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Lewistown 7-day
Glasgow 7-day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App