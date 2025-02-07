Another round of snow brings difficult travel conditions

Light to moderate snow continues to fall across central Montana. Road conditions are poor across much of central and southwest Montana. I-90 is currently closed between Bozeman and Park City as heavier snow is impacting areas between Bozeman and Billings. There is also the potential for some heavier bands of snow moving as far north as highway 200. Snow should start to wind down in time for the evening commute, but roads will still be slippery and snow-covered.

MTN News

Most areas will receive an additional 1-4 inches of snowfall, while the Hi-Line stays cloudy and mostly dry. With fresh snowpack, tonight is going to be frigid with temperatures dipping into the 0s, -0s, and -10s. The wind is also going to pick up after sunset leading to some blowing and drifting snow along the Rocky Mountain Front and between Great Falls and Lewistown.

MTN News

MTN News

Saturday is going to be very pleasant as we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will reach the 10s and low to mid 20s. Heading into Super Bowl Sunday, there are going to be scattered snow showers across the areas and it will be quite chilly. Most areas will only reach the 10s.

MTN News

It gets even colder next week as high temperatures on Monday will only reach the -0s and 0s. Aside from some isolated mountain snow showers, it stays dry for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MTN News

It will be partly cloudy and frigid both days with high temperatures in the -0s and 0s and overnight lows anywhere from -20° to -5°.

MTN News

MTN News