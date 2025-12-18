Another round of strong winds Thursday night into Friday

Extreme winds, with gusts of 70-100+ mph were recorded across the entire state of Montana. Trees came down all across the state and power was knocked out for over 100,000 people across the state. Whiteout conditions also stranded motorists for hours in northeast Montana.

Thursday will be a quieter day, with increasing clouds. High temperatures in the 10s and 20s in northeast Montana and 30s and lower 40s in central Montana.

While it will still be breezy, the high winds should subside for Thursday, however a High Wind Watch has already been issued for late tonight through Friday afternoon as another front moves across the state.. The next round of strong winds will not be as intense and long-duration as Wednesday's windstorm, with strong gusts of 50-65 mph lasting 2-4 hours.

Snow will push into western Montana on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. Watch for some rain and snow around Helena. Several inches of snow will accumulate along the Divide.

The weekend will be quiet and breezy with seasonable temperatures. The Winter Solstice is on Sunday, and it will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

