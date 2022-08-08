Another stretch of 90s this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Calm and clear conditions prevail the next several days with high pressure building into the northern Rockies. High pressure also ushers in hot temperatures with mid and upper 90s anticipated throughout the week. Low humidity and breezy conditions enhance the fire risk for the first part of the week.

A backdoor cold front drops in late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The frontal passage leaves gusty conditions in its wake, particularly for the Hi-Line. Up to 45 MPH gusts are possible from Havre to Glasgow. Otherwise, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday.

Some monsoonal moisture attempts to increase storm chances for the second half of the week. However, chances remain in the 20-30% range with the greatest risk for storms being east of Great Falls and in southwestern Montana.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny and a bit breezy. Sustained WSW breeze at 5-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Highs in the mid 90s. A cold front will usher in breezy to windy conditions overnight. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible for the Hi-Line, gusts should remain below 30 MPH elsewhere. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a northeasterly breeze at 3-7 MPH. Highs in the lower 90s. A few, additional clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Increasing clouds late with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Highs in the upper 90s, overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially east of Great Falls. Highs in the mid 90s, overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in southwestern Montana. Highs in the low and mid 90s, overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm, especially in southwestern Montana. Highs in the lower 90s, overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 80s.