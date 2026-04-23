Blizzard Warning for Valley and McCone counties until 3pm. The heavier band of snow is moving into far northeastern Montana, but blowing snow is still creating low visibility. Conditions will improve this afternoon and evening. The mountain passes are snow-covered and slick, with heavy snowfall coming down on Highway 2 over Marias Pass. Take it slow and leave a lot of time to reach your destination if you're traveling in these areas!

MTN News

MTN News

Thursday Morning Forecast:

Blizzard in northeast Montana, heavy snow falling in the mountains- Thursday, April 23

Thursday will be cold and blustery with high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, but gusty northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s. Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the day, especially in the mountains. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6pm.

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MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

Overnight lows dip down into the 20s and 30s, with areas of snow continuing into Friday. High temperatures once again only reach the 30s and lower 40s with a brisk northwest breeze gusting to 30-40 mph at times. The storm system responsible for the precipitation will move out very slowly, so scattered snow showers will linger through most of Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures will only hit the 30s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday, but the wind will be a bit lighter. Mixed rain and snow showers continue through the entire weekend, but significant travel impacts are not expected at this time.

The cool, stormy weather pattern will persist into next week, but high temperatures should rebound to near average by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News