April showers bring unsettled weather conditions to North Central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The warmer 60-degree temperatures we’ve seen this weekend will briefly come to an end as an upper-level trough begins to move its way eastward into the state. Cooler temperatures and precipitation are expected as the warmer upper-level ridge begins to make its way out. The precipitation will begin in the mountainous areas and higher elevations with rain and snow showers arriving Sunday evening. The precipitation will eventually spread into lower elevations through Sunday night into Monday and that cool pattern and precipitation will continue throughout the upcoming week.

MTN News

Breezy and gusty wind conditions will begin Sunday night as well with gusts up to 30 mph in most of North Central Montana. A High Wind watch will take effect Sunday evening into Monday afternoon in areas along the Rocky Mountain front including Glacier, Toole, and Pondera counties. 30-45 mph winds are expected with gusts possibly reaching up to 70 mph. The winds will continue to calm down again into Monday evening, but North Central Montana will still see windy and gusty conditions throughout next week.

MTN News

Flood watches and advisories are still in effect for portions of the Hi-line as the snow continues to melt and the runoff makes its way into rivers and creeks in Blaine, Choteau, and Hill counties. The Flood advisories will continue until 6 pm on Monday.

MTN News

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. Increasing winds from 11-16 mph to 17-22 mph after midnight.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid-50’s with 13-21 mph wind and gusts up to 26 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely, then rain. Highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 6-10 mph wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for snow. Highs in the 40’s with breezy 18 – 21 mph winds and gusts up to 31 mph.

THURSDAY: Parly sunny with highs in the 40’s and chance of snow.

FRIDAY: Parly sunny with highs in the 40’s and chance of snow.

MTN News