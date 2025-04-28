April showers, warming up into May

A cool and cloudy morning will give way to sunshine and mild temperatures today, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are still gusty on the eastern side of the state, but as the main low pressure system exits the region to the east, the winds will continue to subside.

After sunset, the wind will pick up again along the Rocky Mountain Front and eventually spreading east across the plains into Tuesday as another disturbance moves in. Another round of scattered showers will develop Tuesday afternoon.

Rain showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but it will dry out throughout the afternoon. Daytime highs will range from the mid 50s to low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, an upper-level ridge starts building over the region by Thursday, getting high temperatures back into the 60s and 70s. Brace yourself for very warm temperatures Friday and Saturday, with highs approaching 80°.

A cold front will approach the area Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to increasing clouds and chances for showers and thunderstorms. This will also set off a cooler stretch of weather that takes us into the following week.

