Arctic air returns Monday night, several rounds of light snow this week

Sunday night: Skies will gradually clear and an overall pleasant night expected. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid teens. Winds will remain a bit breezy sustained at 15-20mph gusting up to 35mph at times.

Monday: Watch for black ice in the morning but temperatures begin to climb above freezing during the afternoon. Expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds will remain breezy sustained at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph at times. A cold front moves through after dinner time and our temperatures will plummet as a result. Overnight lows will fall to -5 to -15 degrees. We can also expect snow showers to develop during the late evening hours continuing through early Tuesday morning. A general 1-3 inches can be expected across central Montana.

Tuesday: Snow showers taper off, with mostly sunny skies returning during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 0 degrees. Clouds increase again after dinnertime with another light snow event expected overnight. A general coating-2 inches can be expected throughout central Montana. Temperatures plummet into the -10s and -20s at night. Dangerous wind chills as low as -40 can be expected throughout central Montana.

Wednesday: Dangerously cold with highs ranging from -5 to -15. Wind chills will remain around -20 to -40 throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Overnight lows fall to -20 to -35 with wind chills as low as -55 for the Hi-Line, -40 for the rest of central Montana.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. A coating to 2 inches are possible. Temperatures climb into the single digits with overnight lows ranging from 0 to -10.

Friday: Isolated snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. A bit milder, with high temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits.

Saturday: Isolated snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid to upper 10s. Overnight lows in the low 10s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.