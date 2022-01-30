Arctic front brings chilly air, powerful wind gusts and snow showers by Monday

The set-up: The ridge of high pressure that has kept us dry and mild is beginning to flatten meaning chillier and unsettled weather is in the forecast. We have one more day of mild temperatures as a Pacific cold front approaches throughout the day. The front arrives around 7-8am Monday morning. A secondary cold front moves in by Monday night keeping the chance for snow showers around into Tuesday. Much chillier behind the front with highs in the teens and 20s. Temperatures begin to moderate again by the end of the week.

Saturday night: Increasing cloud cover and breezy. Southwest wind at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Southwest wind at 20-25mph gusting to 40mph at times. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

Monday: Scattered snow showers throughout the day. Very gusty winds, especially for the first half of the day. Southwest wind becoming northwest following the frontal passage at 20-30mph with gusts up to 60mph. Temperatures begin to fall through the 20s during the afternoon. High temperature of 38 degrees. Scattered snow showers continue overnight with temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers. Temperatures rise into the upper 10s to around 20. Northerly wind at 5-15mph. Overnight lows 0 to -15 with wind chills as low as -30. Mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the upper 0s and low 10s. Subzero wind chills expected throughout the day. Overnight lows in the single digits.

Thursday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the low 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 10s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures on either side of 40 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40s.