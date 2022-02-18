Artic air and snow return this weekend

The set-up A disturbance will continue to bring the threat of rain or snow showers to eastern Montana throughout Friday. An arctic cold front works in to the area on Saturday night into Sunday morning which ushers in bitterly cold air and a light to moderate snow event.

Friday: Overcast skies with partial clearing just before sunset. A spot rain or snow shower is possible for areas east of Lewistown. High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies begin to clear tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Wind west at 5-10mph increasing to 15-20mph after midnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy. Sustained southwesterly breeze at 25-30mph gusting to 55mph at times. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday: Light to moderate snow showers. Accumulating 2-4 inches. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s but falling through the teens during the day and eventually below zero overnight.

Monday: Snow showers begin to taper in lower elevations, snow continues in the mountains. Brutally cold wind chills, with air temperatures on either side of zero for highs. Overnight lows will range from -10 to -25 with wind chills as low as -35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures -5 to 5 with wind chills -15 to -30 throughout the day. Overnight lows fall to around -10 to -25 with wind chills as low as -35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees. Overnight lows in the single digits.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.