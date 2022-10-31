Aside from a gusty breeze, nothing too scary weather-wise for trick-or-treaters

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The high winds become less of a concern throughout Sunday night. However, gusts up to 40 MPH are still possible throughout central Montana on Halloween. Other than the wind, dry and mild conditions are expected for trick-or-treaters. A calmer day is expected on Tuesday with less wind and continued mild temperatures ahead of a major pattern change.

A cold front moves across the region Tuesday night bringing with it gusty winds, cold temperatures and snow showers. A widespread, accumulating snow will impact the Wednesday morning commute, along with very chilly temperatures as temperatures remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s throughout the day. High pressure briefly gains control of the region on Thursday, however cold air remains in place.

Strong wind gusts are likely across the plains Friday and Saturday as another storm system pushes into the region. A shot of arctic air is likely for the second half of the weekend and into the following week. This has the potential to be the coldest air of the season thus far.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, especially in higher elevations. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain and snow showers becoming more widespread overnight as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Any rain changes over to snow showers throughout the morning. A bit breezy with a NW breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s throughout the day. A general coating to 3 inches of snow is possible for lower elevations, up to 12 inches for higher elevations. Overnight lows in the teens with scattered snow showers continuing.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few more clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. A chance for rain or elevation snow showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain likely overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain, mixing with snow late. Very windy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Icy conditions and quickly cooling temperatures overnight, lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

SUNDAY: Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.