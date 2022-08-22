Snow in Great Falls - August 1992 (video)

Tuesday, August 23, 2022, will mark the 30th anniversary of one of the most memorable weather events in Great Falls - check out this video we dug out of the archives from August 23, 1992 - more than eight inches of snow!

The National Weather Service said of the storm:

An unprecedented weather event occurred in north-central and southwestern Montana in August 1992. An early season arctic surface airmass moved southward along the Continental Divide, resulting in record cold temperatures throughout Montana for nearly a week. Even more impressive was the ability of this air mass to push southward under moist southwesterly flow aloft, a typical snow producer for north-central and southwestern portions of Montana, but not in August. Over 8 inches of snow fell at Great Falls during this storm, making it a significant event considering no snow had ever been measured in August at Great Falls in 100 years of record keeping.

The NWS also noted: "Despite the fact that many stations in Montana recorded the first measurable August snowfall, it was the record cold temperatures that were the most outstanding features. For example, only twice in 100 years of record keeping at Great Falls had the temperature dropped to 34F in August. In an eight day span in August 1992, the temperature reached or fell below 34F five times.

The agency added: "Many crops were damaged or destroyed by the storm in the shortest growing season ever in Great Falls. Also affected was tourism at Glacier Park, where visitors were forced from the backcountry due to the snow. The growing and recreation seasons in Montana are typically short, but snowfall occurring a month earlier than expected makes this a memorable storm."



NWS REPORT